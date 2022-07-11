'The Wisconsin take on this': WisDOT gets advice from states with infrastructure similar to Flex Lanes

MADISON (WKOW) -- After more than 16 months of construction, the Beltline Flex Lanes will open Wednesday. The part-time shoulder and lane combination is the first of its kind in Wisconsin, but it's not a new concept.
Sixteen other states, including Michigan, already have similar infrastructure in place.
John Steiner, the Southwest Region Operation Manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), said engineers in the Badger State have worked with other departments of transportation to get advice about what does and doesn't work.
"They've given us a lot of assurances as to the past, what they found in their first couple years of operating their part-time shoulder," he said. "We were a little nervous at first. How does the Beltline traffic, are we unique? And they reassured us that, 'Hey, traffic is traffic when you go through there. Once you learn how to drive it and enforce it, it'll operate the way you want it to operate and hopefully be a benefit to everyone.'"
The Flex Lanes in Madison won't be operational 24/7. WisDOT traffic management engineer Randy Hoyt said the volume of vehicles that use the Beltline every day doesn't necessitate that.
"We're not opening up the lane when it doesn't warrant it because we don't need to have people speeding in four lanes instead of three," he said.
Instead, WisDOT will use a dynamic system of cameras and sensors to open the lane when congestion builds.
"It may open, you know, 15 minutes here, 15 minutes there," Steiner said. "We want to see the traffic speeds right around that speed limit, around 55 mph, even during the high peak travel times."
When the traffic volume builds, opening the Flex Lanes isn't automatic.
Hoyt said Flex Lane specialists at the Traffic Management Center (TMC) in Milwaukee will use almost 40 cameras along the Beltline to make sure there isn't debris or a disabled vehicle in the Flex Lane. At the same time, the Dane County Sheriff's Office's freeway service team will drive the route and do a physical sweep.
If all is clear, the extra lane will open.
"From the TMC in Milwaukee, we activate the lane control signs to change it from a red X to green arrow," Hoyt said.
Though the additional part-time lanes will be new to Wisconsin drivers, Hoyt said it's not reinventing the wheel, and other states have shown this can help with traffic congestion.
"It's nothing new," he said. "It's just kind of the Wisconsin take on this."
Steiner said the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the Madison Police Department and the Monona Police Department will be in charge of enforcing correct usage of the Flex Lane. He said they will give flyers to people driving in the lane when it's closed during the first four weeks of operation. After that, he said they will start ticketing.
WisDOT released more information on how to use the Flex Lane earlier this month.