Theater group rebuilds props and costumes after a fire tore through its storage unit

MONONA (WKOW) -- For live theater, props and costumes are key for setting the scene. But a Monona theater group known as Paper Moon Drama is having to rebuild after a fire tore through its storage unit.
Rebecca Derringer-Gugel is the Founder and Director of Paper Moon Drama. She started the program in 2012 to give her children, and others, a stage to call their own.
"It's wonderful when you have kids come in who are just like 'Tada', you know, 'I'm here, I'm made for the stage.' And we're the right place for that. But we're also the right place for the kiddos who are really, really shy," she said.
Over the last decade, the group has accumulated various hand-made props, costumes and sets. But, within minutes, lost those items to a fire.
"There are lots of things that couldn't be saved. There are lots of things that went in that pile. And there's lots of things that I think about for each show that I'm like, 'oh, I need to pull this' and 'Oh, we don't have that anymore,'" Derringer-Gugel said.
The fire happened on Dec. 14, just three days before show time. Derringer-Gugel said she went to grab the last of the costumes from their self-storage unit when she saw police cars, smoke and flames.
"I was stunned. I went all the way home with my knuckles gripping the steering wheel," she said. "Please don't be our unit, please don't be our unit."
She said the fire destroyed half of the group's things. With each item, she said, comes hard work and many memories -- which was one of the hardest losses for her.
Raven Bensman is one performer in the group. She has been involved for about seven years and said over time, they have been able to build a community and even write some of their own plays.
Bensman said when she saw the damage to the items, she had to step away from the scene. The items lost were ones the group spent many nights and hours making themselves.
"When we were cleaning up, it was too much for me. It was very, very hard. Seeing all the costumes and sets, everything burned," she said.
Jacob Farrey is another performer in the group. He has been involved for about a year. Like Bensman, he said the fire was heartbreaking.
"I was extremely shocked. I was thinking in my mind 'what was happening?'" he said. "And I was just really sad after that."
But as they take a brief intermission to rebuild, it won't be their final bow.
Derringer-Gugel said while they have lost a lot, it's important to look at the silver lining. And that silver lining is the support received from the community.
"It's an overwhelming amount of gratitude, because I could not have done this alone. It was just way too much for anyone to handle," she said.
After the fire was cleared, they had only a week to clear everything that was left out of the unit. Derringer-Gugel said the amount of people that helped showed just how big and wonderful the community is.
She added that people are working to clean and salvage any items they can.
"People have done amazing things. And each time they bring something back, I mean, it just makes me cry every time because these are things I thought was lost. And now it's like Christmas just to get anything back," Derringer-Gugel said.
The performers have started a Go Fund Me to help replace some of the items lost. You can find a link to that page here.