'There has to be change, obviously': Diagnosing America's mass shooting problem

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- The sign outside AKA Automotive touts the body shop's ability to repair makes both foreign and domestic. Inside, the mechanics struggle to diagnose a uniquely American problem.
In the days to come, there will be extensive coverage of how Wisconsin's political figures plan to prevent mass shootings in the wake of Tuesday's massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A gunman shot and killed 19 kids and 2 adults according to state and local authorities.
Here, however, professionals used to fixing things for a living offer different opinions, as parents, as to how this country can respond to another mass shooting that has left many parents uneasy about watching their kids leave for school.
"I can't fathom it," Service Advisor Dennis Kloepping said. "How you could take a young child's life like that. I just don't understand."
Kloepping said he grew up hunting with his father and still owns guns, but believed addressing the easy access to guns in the U.S. should be lawmakers' top priority.
"I understand the right to bear arms in this country but, to me, there has to be change obviously," he said. "To me, the background check is the most important in my mind."
The debate over background checks in Wisconsin law has been stuck in the parking gear. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session in November 2019 to take up bills enacting universal background checks and red flag laws.
Republicans gaveled in and out of the session without considering the bills. At the time, they said expanded background checks would not prevent criminals from getting guns while arguing addressing mental health was more important than taking away guns from people authorities deemed a thread.
The owner of the body shop, Jason Arnold, said he was more inclined to support that line of thinking. While Arnold said he was open to additional background check requirements, he maintained seeking and addressing warning signs a person was displaying was more important than keeping them from getting a gun once they'd decided to do harm.
"The shootings are an effect after the underlying problem that's happened," Arnold said. "The car has been making noise; it's been malfunctioning for a while and now it's broken. I think what really needs to happen is the government and some of these agencies really need to focus on the underlying issue, which is mental health. There has to be signs and signals that there's something wrong that's triggering these people to do these things."
Among Wisconsin voters, expanding background checks is extremely popular. Marquette Law School polls taken between January 2016 and August 2019 found between 80 and 85 percent of voters supporting universal background checks.
In recent years, Wisconsin Republicans have moved to remove gun restrictions. Three candidates for governor -- Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson, and Rep. Tim Ramthun -- have told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel they suppre removing a permitting process for citizens to be eligible concealed carry holders.
A Marquette Law poll released Wednesday found 81 percent of national voters oppose allowing permitless carry.
Evers vetoed three GOP bills last month that would've expanded gun rights, including allowing citizens with a concealed carry license to keep a gun in their car on school grounds and recognizing out-of-state concealed carry licenses as good in Wisconsin.
For Kloepping, U.S. and Wisconsin policy has to change in some way. He choked up describing his wife's reaction to watching the death toll rise in Uvalde. Kloepping said she is a retired elementary school teacher.
"When I went home last night, she was just beside herself," Kloepping said. "She could not see how someone would choose to do what that person did at that school."