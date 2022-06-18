"There is a constant need for help": Community members give back to families hurt by storms

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community members are raising money and giving back to those residents who were effected by storms from Monday night.
Jazzman Brown, Founder of Feeding the Youth, is accepting cash donations to help families recover from storm damage.
"I would imagine that it's not something that's solved in a couple of days. I'm sure there are people who will be dealing with home and vehicle damages for months now," Brown said.
Immediately after the storm, Brown said families were reaching out for extra support. She worked with Little John's, food pantries and other local organizations to make sure people are getting what they need.
"There is a constant need for help. And unfortunately, there's not really a direct answer for situations like this," Brown said. "So we have tried really hard to make sure that you know, we respond when our community is aching and we do our part."
Brown is delivering gas cards, gift baskets and food to everyone she can.
"I know that there's some people who still have a long road ahead of them. And let's hope the bad storms are behind us. But if there are more in the future, we are ready and willing," Brown said.
She encourages everyone to reach out for help, no matter how big or small the ask may be.
You can donate to the cause here.