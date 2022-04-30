'There is a definite need for this': Black Child Book Fair comes to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A book fair with a mission to diversify libraries came to the Boys and Girls Club in Madison this Saturday.
The Black Child Book Fair was created by Darryl Harvey in 2019 to promote early literacy in Black communities.
"Only 10% of mainstream children's books have African American characters, so this book fair provides parents a place where they can find multiple books with African American characters," Harvey said.
Since its inception, the book fair has grown to reach children across the country. Harvey said it has also been good exposure for Black authors.
Paula M. Karll was on of the authors at the book fair Saturday. She was promoting her book "The Adventures of Ellie and Eve: Ellie Meets the New Baby," a book for soon to be brothers and sisters, which she wrote to encourage and inspire children.
"Reading can expand a child's mind and can open doors for them," Karll said.
Author Krystyn Jones was also at the book fair Saturday to showcase her book "Wonderfully Made," a memoir about her journey with spina bifida and learning to love herself. Jones has traveled to six cities with the Black Child Book Fair.
"The biggest part that I've enjoyed is meeting the kids and going to different states," Jones said.
The Black Child Book Fair will be traveling to 16 cities this year. Harvey said they also hope to take their efforts overseas in the future.
"There is a definite need for this," Harvey said. "We will continue to push for it."