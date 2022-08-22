'There is a self-defense claim...we cannot overcome': Dane Co. D.A. files no homicide charge in stabbing death

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's district attorney said a June stabbing death classified as a homicide by the county's medical examiner will result in no charge at this time and is being treated as an act of self-defense.
Authorities said the girlfriend of the victim, Trevon Davis-Williams, 23, was jailed on a probation hold as a person-of-interest June 12 after Davis-Williams was found with a fatal stab wound to the chest in an apartment on Black Oynx Drive on the city's east side.
"At this time there is a self-defense claim which we cannot overcome with the current evidence collected," District Attorney Ismael Ozanne told 27 News in a statement. "We will continue to look at any new information which is obtained by law enforcement to reevaluate the current decision in this matter."
At the time Davis-Williams was identified as the victim, the medical examiner termed the nature of his death as "homicidal."
In a revocation order/summary submitted to Dane County Court by representatives of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, officials with Madison Police are cited as believing a homicide charge against the victim's girlfriend, Santaniece Phipps was appropriate, even though she maintained she acted to protect herself and possibly the couple's young child.
"Police noted that Ms. Phipps 'may have been defending herself' during the incident," records state.
But police officials nonetheless referred the state's most serious charge to Ozanne.
"Madison Police Department referred charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide to the Dane County District Attorney's Office, but they declined to prosecute her," Corrections officials said in the court submission. They also said they tried to get more information on what happened. "Police reports were requested, but the Dane County District Attorney's Office declined to release them," court records say.
In his statement, Ozanne was silent on the refusal to provide reports to Corrections officials.
At the time of Davis-Williams' death, records show Phipps was serving a probation sentence for fraud after illegally obtaining $33,000 in financing to purchase a 2019 Nissan Maxima from a Madison car dealership in the spring of 2020. Records state Phipps' accepted the probation's revocation due to the allegation of violating several probation rules. "Santaniece did stab Trevon Davis-Williams, resulting in his death," records show as one of Phipps' rules violations.
According to court records, Corrections officials propose Phipps' sentence be converted from probation to one year in jail.
Authorities have not said what friction may have sparked the June confrontation between Davis-Williams and Phipps, but have said a child was present at the time, but unhurt. Court records show Corrections officials were unaware of Phipps' relationship with Davis-Williams at the time of the incident and should have been notified. Two weeks before his death, Davis-Williams was convicted of felony drug dealing, but had the opportunity to have the conviction expunged in one year after a court review.