'There is hope': Walk to Find a Cure raises awareness about lung cancer

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- A Cottage Grove woman battling lung cancer shared her story at a community Walk to Find a Cure at Dublin Park Saturday. Her goal was to help others walking in her shoes.
"The great thing about it is: there is hope," Emily Shea said in a speech.
Shea was diagnosed with lung cancer almost a year ago and has been undergoing treatment ever since. She believes more awareness is needed to eliminate the stigma that lung cancer is caused solely by smoking.
"I feel like I can be a face to kind of squash that stigma," Shea said.
Shea said her lung cancer was caused by a genetic mutation.
"I am lucky enough to have found the source of my cancer," Shea said. "There are targeted medications that treat it and give me a bit longer, you know, a bit longer with my family, my friends, longer to do important work and longer for science to figure out what's next."
Shea said this is bigger than her though. Statistics show one in 16 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. They also show that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.
"While we all know someone affected, chances are there's a handful of us here who will also be affected someday," Shea said.
Jennifer Hablewitz helped organize Saturday's walk. In addition to raising awareness about lung cancer, she said it was about raising money to find a cure.
"We're going to do more than thoughts and prayers, we're going to rally, we're going to support, we're going to raise money, we're totally going to do this, we're going to find a cure," Hablewitz said.
According to Hablewitz, lung cancer is one of the most underfunded cancers because of its stigma of being caused by smoking. She said that needs to change.
"Because of the stigma lung cancer research is grossly underfunded. Hopefully events like this change that," Hablewitz said.
Across the country in Florida, Shea's parents also organized a Walk to Find a Cure event Saturday. She said she is thankful for everyone's support as she continues her journey.
"I am humbled and truly grateful beyond words," Shea said.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. For more information about the disease, including, helpful resources, visit the Mayo Clinic's lung cancer page.