'There is no roadmap': Fickell takes over Badgers in wild new world of NIL money

MADSION (WKOW) -- While Luke Fickell might know the Big Ten, he's in charge of a Wisconsin football program that's now part of a growing, big-money conference.
Fickell coached at his alma mater, Ohio State, from 2005-2016, including one year as head coach in 2011. He coordinated the 2014 national championship team's defense.
Now, there's another layer in major conference sports: Name, Image, and Likeness deals (NIL). Players are now allowed to cash in on endorsement deals, and with the transfer portal, are essentially free agents every year.
Players can seek a shot at more playing time, a scholarship from a more prestigious program, and/or better NIL prospects. To help Wisconsin athletics keep up, Badger backers in the business world launched The Varsity collective in September.
Sports law attorney Megan Jerabek is on The Varsity's leadership team, and acknowledged no one is totally familiar with this new college sports landscape.
"It is ever-changing," Jerabek said. "It has been just a cycle of activity in the last year that's really shifting college sports in a direction that there is no roadmap for at this point."
According to Opendorse, which manages NIL deals for college athletes, including those at Wisconsin, the Big Ten took in the second-most NIL money as of October; only the Big 12 had more lucrative deals. The Big Ten led the nation in total NIL activities.
About half of all NIL money was going to football players, followed by men's basketball at 20 percent, then women's basketball at 10 percent. Jerabek said she's been surprised by just how many endorsement deals have been available.
"We had a lot of people at the beginning of NIL talking about just the top one or two percent of athletes being able to take advantage of NIL opportunities," Jerabek said. "It's really a broad range of athletes that are getting the opportunity to spread their wings in this space, and see what they can do to take advantage of this new opportunity, and I think that is something people did not necessarily anticipate."
After a major coaching change, the Badger football program could see tremendous turnover as players loyal to interim coach Jim Leonhard depart, while Fickell might bring over some of this top players and recruits from the University of Cincinnati.
Part of drawing those players now is understanding Fickell, and other major conference coaches, are now managing young adults who are, essentially, their own businesses.
"That's really, on the NIL business side of things, that's what they are," Jerabek said. "They need good lawyers, they need good accountants, they need good wealth advisors, they need good brand marketers."
The balancing act for Wisconsin is now competing with powerhouse programs, both on the field and at the bank, without sacrificing the school's integrity.
"I think the assurance is just we're gonna do this in a way that is right for student-athletes," Jerabek said. "That is right for the community, that is right for the university, so we can all move forward in a way we feel good about."