'There needs to be a change': Transgender man receives series of death threats in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) – Right now, the Beloit Police Department is investigating a string of death threats against a transgender man who is deeply involved in his community.
Ezra Johnson says it all began when he walked outside his Beloit apartment and found flyers stuck to the windshield of every car in the parking lot. On them was his old name and picture along with the caption: ‘Wanted Dead or Alive.’
“I gathered all them up and threw them away because I couldn't get myself to hold on to it,” Johnson said.
Johnson says that the first instance of harassment outside his apartment happened at the start of the month. Since then, the harassment has escalated to the inside of his apartment. Including, more hateful flyers left in his mail room.
“Outing me as transgender calling me a monster, calling me the next school shooter and offering a cash reward for my body to be turned in,” Johnson said.
Most recently, Johnson says the word ‘Die’ was spray painted on his patio.
“My little safe haven turned into like a self-contained prison because I used to enjoy having my blinds and windows open and going and sending out my beautiful patio,” Johnson said. “But then, after all this happened, I just feel unsafe.”
Johnson works hard to advocate for trans people, both out in the community and at Blackhawk Technical College where he is getting his Associates Degree in Human Services this May. He says the hate is deeply hurtful and frightening.
“It's always a fear, since I came out as transgender, that I may lose my life,” Johnson said.
With the encouragement of loved ones, Johnson filed a police report and brought the harassment to his apartment’s attention. However, without security cameras at the apartment, he says there is little evidence to go off of.
“I don't know if it's just one person or if it's a group,” Johnson said. “From the handwriting, it's not anyone that I recognize, and I can't really think of anyone that would truly do it.”
The Beloit Police Department confirmed to 27 News they are investigating the harassment. However, they say they do not have any suspects yet. The apartment complex said they painted over the hateful graffiti and are glad Johnson came forward and called the police.
Johnson did invest in a small security camera of his own as the police investigation continues.
In the meantime, friends like Liz Tinder, are lifting Johnson up and praising some of the work he has done planning pride events, launching a free gender affirming clothing closet and being a friend to anyone who needs one.
“Ezra is amazing. He has been such an inspiration to the LGBTQ community,” Tinder said. “He literally will give the shirt or jacket off his back.”
Tinder is also speaking out against anti-trans hate.
“The violence and hate has been increasing to members of the LGBTQ community, and especially our trans family members.”
A GoFundMe has been started to help Johnson achieve his goal of owning a tiny home on wheels. Beyond being a safe place to stay amid the death threats he has experienced, Johnson says it would allow him to travel across the country and help communities impacted by tragedies, which is his ultimate dream.
“I want to get a master's and become like a licensed social worker and help people,” Johnson said.
Johnson hopes sharing his story will help raise awareness about the hatred LGBTQ+ members experience and show that he is not backing down.
“There needs to be a change,” Johnson said.