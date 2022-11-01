'There should be more celebrations like this': Madison restaurant marks Dia de los Muertos

MADISON (WKOW) -- November 1 marks the beginning of Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. The Mexican holiday is about celebrating the lives of lost loved ones.
"My favorite part of this day is remembering your loved one and enjoying food, enjoying drinks and things that make you laugh, things that may make you cry, but, all in all, it's a good reason," Christina Pardo, the general manager of Madison's, said.
On Tuesday, Madison's threw its own celebration of the day for the first time.
"Our staff, we came in on our day off yesterday, and we decorated," Pardo said. "We have candles everywhere, marigolds everywhere."
She said the holiday is really special to her and she wanted to make sure others who cherish the day have a place to celebrate it.
"I don't feel like it's represented enough and I think that there should be more celebrations like this," she said. "There's a large Hispanic population here in Madison and we just need to be represented more."
Along one wall of the restaurant, Pardo set up a traditional altar. People brought photos of their family members and pets and it was adorned with candles and marigolds.
"The flowers are meant to help them guide and find their path back home," Pardo said.
In addition to the altar and colorful banners, Madison's celebrated the day with several traditional Mexican recipes. Pardo said many of them come from the chef's mother, who still lives in Mexico.
"He has not seen her for a long time, but they still communicate and he calls her all the time for recipes for pozole, for salsas," she said.
Pardo said having that food on the menu was important to her because of her heritage and the heritage of many of her staff members.
"We have a lot of Hispanic employees," she said. "I want them to feel represented in the thing that they serve."
Pardo said she is hopeful to bring the celebration back again next year.