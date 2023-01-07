'There was nothing like this because this is just constant': Dane County's 'Late Winter Market' returns for first day of the season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many vendors who you may see downtown on the square at the Dane County Farmer's Market are back for the winter season, and they are back all in one place.
Saturday was the first day of the Late Winter Market. Jamie Bugel, Market Manager for the Dane County Farmer's Market (DCFM) said vendors grow fruits and vegetables in hoop houses to be able to sell during the winter months.
"We're seeing so many returning customers and farmers [that] are able to plan better than they were the last few years," Bugel said.
The event had nearly 40 vendors, which Bugel said is the most they have ever had.
"Because people can actually plan to sell in the winter. Whereas in the past, it's been so up in the air," Bugel said.
Bill Warner is a current vendor and past manager for the market. He said the busiest he's ever seen the Late Winter Market at Garver Feed Mill was when it first began in 2020.
"This market was really busy today. It seems to be because of the atmosphere," Warner said.
DCFM staff said they could only hold a few markets before COVID-19 hit, which meant taking a year off and then following public health guidelines like wearing a mask.
But this year, things are finally starting to feel like it once did three years ago.
So, for vendors like Mary Celley, the crowds of people are a warm welcome back.
"It's good to interact with people because in the drive-up people were just really fast. Now this, you can engage," Celley said.
Celly said she hasn't missed a farmer's market in nearly 40 years.
"Today's really awesome. COVID, we did a lot of pre-order pickup. There was nothing like this because this is just constant," Celley said.