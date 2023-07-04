'There's 29 cars, and it's a mess': Dodge Co. Sheriff briefs on train derailment

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha. FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES: The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA: The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov