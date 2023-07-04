 Skip to main content
'There's 29 cars, and it's a mess': Dodge Co. Sheriff briefs on train derailment

  • Updated
  • 0
Dodge Co train derailment w/ credit burned in
Image courtesy of Mike Eauslin

REESEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Authorities in Dodge Co. are responding to a train derailment in Reeseville. 

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the train derailed at about 1:55 p.m. west of the village of Reeseville. He said it's a Canadian Pacific train, and 29 cars derailed.

Deputy Fire Chief Chris Abell with CLR Fire & Rescue said the derailed cars contained grain and potash, and no hazardous chemicals were spilled. Schmidt said there's no threat to the community.  

Schmidt said no one was hurt, but the area is "a mess" and there was "a lot" property damage.

Schmidt told reporters, all things considered though "we've got a blessing here today."

He said there was no obvious cause for the derailment at this time.

Schmidt said because of the derailment, Main Street is closed to traffic. He warns it may be a long term closure. As of 5 p.m., he said he expects another three to six hours until the roadway reopens. 

As a detour, Schmidt offered the following: from the south to the north, County G to State Highway 19 to County BB to State Highway 16/60 to County G. From north to south would be the opposite.

He asked the public to avoid the village for the time being and asked everyone to avoid the damaged tracks. 

"The tracks are definitely damaged," said Schmidt. "We don't know if there is any tension on those tracks. And if something were to happen, and something were to snap, we don't want anybody to be near that."

Schmidt also noted the Amtrak uses the tracks that were destroyed in the derailment and said its travel will be affected.

Schmidt said authorities are working with Canadian Pacific and the railroad police. 

