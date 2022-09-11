'There's an unwritten bond': Sun Prairie Fire honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001 were recognized during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Sun Prairie Sunday.
Community members gathered at the city's Main Station to pay their respects to those heroes through song, prayer and speeches.
Assistant Fire Chief, Bill Sullivan, was one of the speakers. He said the freedoms we enjoy today are predicated on those who sacrificed before us, including the hundreds of first responders who died saving others on 9/11.
"There's an unwritten bond between firefighters, and even police officers about how we come together to serve the public in their worst day," Sullivan said. "So, when somebody makes that ultimate sacrifice, even though you know, it's always a potential, you really want to remember that and reflect that."
Sullivan added that Sunday's ceremony was also about honoring the heroism of everyday citizens, who made sacrifices to help however they could on 9/11.
"It's not just about the firefighters that that were performing their duty. It's about the average citizens that came together and were there for America," Sullivan said.
This year marks 21 years since the tragic terrorist attacks.