 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall will
continue through Monday. Widespread, storm total rainfall
amounts between 2 to 5 inches are expected. Persistent bands
will be capable of producing rainfall in excess of 5 inches.
The area of greatest concern for the heaviest rainfall totals
includes Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha and Milwaukee
counties where localized rainfall amounts exceeding 7 inches
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

'There's an unwritten bond': Sun Prairie Fire honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11

  • Updated
Sun Prairie Fire Fighters

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001 were recognized during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Sun Prairie Sunday.

Community members gathered at the city's Main Station to pay their respects to those heroes through song, prayer and speeches.

Assistant Fire Chief, Bill Sullivan, was one of the speakers. He said the freedoms we enjoy today are predicated on those who sacrificed before us, including the hundreds of first responders who died saving others on 9/11.

"There's an unwritten bond between firefighters, and even police officers about how we come together to serve the public in their worst day," Sullivan said. "So, when somebody makes that ultimate sacrifice, even though you know, it's always a potential, you really want to remember that and reflect that."

Sullivan added that Sunday's ceremony was also about honoring the heroism of everyday citizens, who made sacrifices to help however they could on 9/11.

"It's not just about the firefighters that that were performing their duty. It's about the average citizens that came together and were there for America," Sullivan said.

This year marks 21 years since the tragic terrorist attacks.