'There's many single women...pretty freaked out': Madison burglary victim stunned by thievery as she slept

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison burglary victim says having a thief in her home as she slept changed her view of personal safety and affected others in her neighborhood.
"It's disconcerting," Susan Ferguson told 27 News.
Authorities say Lane Shelton, 29, tampered with a window of the home on Sommers Avenue last month during the wee morning hours. After getting inside, Madison Police officials say Shelton stole computers, other electronics, money, hand bags and other items.
Ferguson says while she was sleeping when the burglary took place, she did notice something.
"I heard something in my house that didn't sound quite right," Ferguson said. "And I don't sleep super well anyway and I'm a pretty light sleeper. I thought maybe something's going on, but thought that's probably not the case."
Ferguson says she became aware of the crime about 45 minutes after hearing noises.
"I saw many things sort of strewn across my house," she said.
Court records show Ferguson subsequently made some discoveries that helped fortify a case against a Shelton. Ferguson found one of her stolen hand bags during a walk in her neighborhood. She says papers stuffed inside the bag included documents on bond in a criminal case for Shelton.
Ferguson says she was also directed by the owner of neighborhood café to a nearby health club, where there had been a trespass issue. Ferguson says the health club's manager produced a recovered medical ID bracelet with Shelton's name on it.
Shelton Tuesday was bound over for trial on several felony charges, including felony burglary with a person present. Shelton has a significant criminal history and six, current open felony cases in Dane County. He's not made bail and remains jailed.
Ferguson tells 27 News she feels sorry for Shelton, believing challenges in his life may have contributed to his actions. But she says she's glad he's in custody and not able to victimize her again.
"I'm a single woman," Ferguson said. "I guess I was naïve thinking I was living in a safe neighborhood."
"There's many single women who live around here and they were pretty freaked out about this happening," Ferguson said.
"Madison's pretty safe," she said. "I've always felt pretty safe." But Ferguson says this experience was a wake-up call, saying it made her "more mindful" of her surroundings.
"Property crimes are one thing. But it's very disconcerting to have somebody come into your house," she continued.
Ferguson told 27 News she has cats and dogs, including a 120 lb. dog with a menacing bark. She believes it's likely better she did not wake up completely during the heist.
"It could have been a lot worse," Ferguson says. "Probably better that my dog didn't alert. Things could have escalated, so I feel fortunate."