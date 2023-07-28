'There's no other job like it': Jason Mraz catches up with 27 News before taking the stage in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Singer and songwriter Jason Mraz continues his "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride" tour in Madison Friday night.
27 News' Grace Houdek catches up with Mraz before he takes the stage at Breese Stevens Field and talks about life on tour and the inspiration behind his new album.
"There's no other job like it. You know, I wish everyone could experience what it's like to have 1000 people cheer you on at the end of your shift. So that's always great," Mraz said.
He said no show is the same. He looks forward to seeing people get out of their comfort zone, dancing and singing to the music. And dance was a big thing he focused on for his newest album.
"The inspiration was dance. That was like a big inspiration because I looked at my setlist last summer and noticed that I don't have a lot of songs that keep you on your feet, I was always more of a mellow singer songwriter," he said.
Mraz said that first step on stage is always a feeling of joy and gratitude. He said it can be a nervous feeling, but a good one.
"It's even probably like surfing or skiing down a mountain. It's like that first moment, we're like, 'okay, here we go. It's time to commit. There's no turning back now. We're just going to ride this thing until it ends,'" Mraz said. "The beginning of the shows is always very exciting for that reason."
Tickets are still on sale. You can buy tickets and find more information online.