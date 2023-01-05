'There's no stopping until he's found': Family begs for answers one month after Ronald Henry disappearance

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- One month after 34-year-old Ronald Henry mysteriously disappeared from a farmhouse in rural Grant County, his family is demanding answers from authorities.
Henry's family primarily lives in Milwaukee, and - despite being three hours away from where he went missing - has been keeping the pressure on authorities.
"I want to cry so much right now," Henry's uncle Sammie Holt said. "But I'm trying to hold it back because I don't want to cry on TV. But I miss my nephew. I really do. And I just want to know what happened."
The Grant County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the investigation Thursday, saying that they've enlisted the help of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in the case.
According to Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman, the agency interviewed six unnamed witnesses in the case Wednesday. He's hoping the new interviews will provide more clarity.
"They're people that knew Ron," Dreckman said. "And just some people that had come up through the different leads that we have gotten."
Dreckman says another reason they've enlisted the help of DCI involves confusing cell phone data they received from Henry's phone in the 24 hours after he went missing.
Dreckman says the phone remained active until Tuesday, December 6, despite Henry having been missing since early December 5. The cellphone's last known location was within a short distance of the farmhouse Henry disappeared from.
"That's part of why we even included DCI into this investigation," Dreckman said. "They have some analysts that can help us interpret that data that we've gotten from the cell phone carrier to hopefully help determine some of that."
The family who owns the farmhouse declined to comment to 27 News Thursday.
But after not spending the holidays with their close relative, family members are growing weary over the handling of the case. They're planning to go search the area themselves this weekend.
"Even if the police can do it, we still want to go and do what we need to do," Henry's sister Tytiana Henry said. "There's no stopping until he's found."
Meantime, Sheriff Dreckman says they're revamping search efforts in the area near where Henry went missing. They're increasing search area, using drones and bringing back K-9's to help in the search.
"We're doing everything we can," Dreckman said. "We're pulling in different resources to try and locate him, then we're going to continue doing it until we do locate him. We're not going to stop."