'There's not a lot of substitutes': Baby formula shortage impacts families, organizations

MADISON (WKOW) -- A baby formula shortage is sweeping across the country.
Industry experts say the shortage stems from a number of factors, including manufacturers struggling to secure both ingredients to make formula and staff to package and distribute it. A recent recall of Abbott baby formula did not help.
As a result of the shortage, retailers like Walgreens have begun limiting customers to three cans of all infant and toddler formula per transaction.
"We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands," Walgreens said in a statement to 27 News.
In addition to countless families, the shortage is impacting organizations that supply mothers with formula, like Pregnancy Helpline of Madison.
There, Executive Director Brenda Collins said the shortage has resulted in fewer donations and more demand. As a result, their shelves of baby formula look a lot more bare these days.
"We're definitely seeing an increase of clients coming to see what kind of formula we have in stock," Collins said.
For adoptive parents and mothers who are unable to breastfeed, Collins said formula is essential.
"There's not a lot of substitutes," Collins said. "It's formula or breast milk."
Given the shortage, Collins said some mothers who did not previously breast feed their babies are giving it a go.
"We have a lot of pregnant women that are exploring the option of breast feeding a little bit more seriously," Collins said.
Additionally, Collins said some families are making the difficult decision to switch their baby's formula to a different brand to ensure they can obtain it.
"Some have made that switch. Some have struggled to make that switch--taking two, three weeks to try to adjust to that and some babies adjust just fine so there's kind of a wide array," Collins said.
As manufacturers work to level things out, Collins said people can help offset the shortages by donating unused, unopened formula to their organization.
"If you're even out and about shopping, because there's limits on how many you can buy, we will definitely take a couple cans if you're out and about shopping and can grab a few," Collins said.