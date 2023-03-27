'There's nothing else like this in the country': New cultural center will serve as home for Black artists in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than $23 million have been raised in less than a year for Madison's ambitious project to bring a Center for Black Excellence and Culture to the city's south side. Project leaders are hoping to continue that push into this year so that fundraising will be complete by early next year.
Dr. Alex Gee is the founder of the new center, which is slated to open in 2025.
"This is what I dream, this is what I need, this is what I want," Gee said. "This is going to make Madison a destination."
For years, Gee has dreamed and planned for a new cultural home for the black community in Madison, but only recently has the idea finally come to fruition. He says the fundraising effort has been widely successful and shows how much a center for black people, by Black people is desired.
"We are so proud of the fact that we've been able to raise $23 million in less than a year. That's just, that's just mind boggling," Gee said.
Everyone from the architects to the project leaders are black, Gee says — something important to he and his team. Everything down to the design of the building is Black-focused; the building itself is designed to reflect the black aesthetic and resilience.
When complete, the center will also serve as a home for black artists of all kinds and feature regular shows and workshops.
"You will see hundreds and hundreds of people coming to plays, concerts, a coffee shop, the innovation space, the library," Gee said. "There's nothing else like this in the country."
One of the Madison artists most excited about the new center is community activist and prominent Madison leader Dana Pellebon.
"It excites me to have an artistic home," Pellebon said. "I have been a Black artist here for over 20 years, and I've never had a space where it is exclusively Black art and Black theater and Black music."
Pellebon will serve as the center's Theater Programmer, meaning she'll work with Wisconsin's music and theater scene to ensure black children have the same access to theatrical experiences as others.
"Madison has a rich history and culture of art," Pellebon said. "And all we are trying to do is expand that culture to include a variety of different perspectives and perspectives that have been historically excluded from the stage."
Her role is just one small piece of a monumental project that Gee says is now on the cusp of reality. He and others are hoping to raise $13 million by the end of 2023, so construction can begin in spring 2024.
"If this place, Wisconsin, is going to feel like home, then all of us need to figure out how do we help to be part of this push," Gee said. "So it is imperative that we raise all the dollars by the end of this year."