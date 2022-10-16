 Skip to main content
'There's nothing like it': Mutzy's Monster Mash returns

VILLAGE OF CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, a Halloween favorite is back in the Village of Cross Plains.

Mutzy's Monster Mash encourages all who dare to visit their spooky display outside the Rosemary Garfoot Public Library this October.

All of the goons, goblins and monsters on display were custom-made and donated by a community member.

For the past several years, the Berry family has been setting them up.

"I said: 'I think they're looking for someone to help set up and the rest is history,'" Laura Berry said.

Each October, the Berry's spend several hours going through storage to get all of the decorations and then setting them up.

"A lot of tedious work, but well worth it," Laura Berry said.

The family says the reactions of those who visit are what makes all the hard work worth it.

"There's nothing like it," Daniel Berry said. "You're out here setting up and someone pulls up in a car and says, you know: 'Thank you very much. Our grandchildren love it,' or 'our kids love to come here every night and see it and walk through it.'"

At night, the display is lit up. All are welcome to visit.

On Halloween night, the Berry's say there will be fun activities for kids.

