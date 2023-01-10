There's so much about him you can't replace': Dog owner searches for stolen pet

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A dog owner continues to search for her stolen pet as her landlords face felony theft charges after stealing Simon the rat terrier.
Linnea Sandlin of the Town of Bristol last saw Simon on Halloween.
Sandlin said shortly before Simon's theft, her rental lease was changed to bar pets. She said she temporarily gave the dog to a friend to take care of it.
Dane County Court records state Sandlin's landlords -- Sarah Engeseth, 61, of DeForest and Susan Haas, 63, of Stoughton -- showed up at the friend's workplace Oct. 31, 2022 and produced what they claimed was a letter of ownership of Simon, and the friend turned the dog over.
A criminal complaint says Haas told a Dane County Sheriff's deputy she took the fourteen pound dog to the Dane County Humane Society.
"When I opened the rear door to my car, the dog took off and ran away," the complaint states Haas told the deputy.
But Sandlin doesn't fully believe this.
"I think something else happened and they're not telling me honestly," Sandlin told 27 News. "That's just my gut feeling."
Sandlin has posted Simon's photos on her Facebook page, enlisted relatives and friends to do the same, and also put Simon on websites devoted to lost pets.
"If he's still out there, at least to know what happened with him," Sandlin said was her hope. "That's the hardest part, not knowing. He was special, very special to me, my heart."
She said that it's been hard without Simon, but one time of day hits her the worst.
"My night is the hardest time because I'm so used to Simon sleeping with me," Sandlin said.
Engeseth and Haas have bail conditions that bar them from any contact with Sandlin. Their next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 30.
Attorney Gary Hebl represents Engeseth and Haas. He has yet to respond to 27 News requests for comment.