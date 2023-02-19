'There's so much to love about Becky': Rebecca Blank's husband weighs in on her life and legacy

MADISON (WKOW) — Tributes to former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank have been pouring in from around the world since news of her tragic death came out Saturday. Now, the person who knows her best is also sharing a tribute.
"There's so much to love about Becky," Hanns Kuttner, husband of Rebecca Blank said. "Her energy, her dedication, the fact that there was something to aspire to."
Kuttner met Blank in Washington D.C. while the two were working under former president George H.W. Bush. He said their shared passion for work brought them together and always gave them something to talk about.
"We were both on some of the same task forces together, so it was a relationship formed at a government conference table," Kuttner said.
The couple got married in 1994 in what Kuttner said was a beautiful and memorable ceremony.
"When we got married, I thought we shouldn't have to be so serious and I included in the wedding vows that I would keep the ratio of praise to criticism, at least two to one," Kuttner said.
Kuttner and Blank later had one daughter, Emily, who brought Blank great joy.
In June of 2013, Blank came to UW-Madison to take on the role of chancellor. Out of all of her accomplishments, Kuttner said serving as UW-Madison's chancellor—which he lovingly calls 'Badger in Chief'—was one of Blank's proudest.
"I'm so proud of the fact that Becky was able to expand the size of the student body at the University of Wisconsin. That of all the things that she worked to do will have the most impact both on the institution itself, and the fact that there's more people out there with diplomas signed by Rebecca M. Blank means there's more people out there who have college educations, and who will live the rest of their lives with the benefits that a college education brings," Kuttner said.
During her final days, Kuttner said Blank was able to hear how her time at UW Madison impacted people.
"We've just been so incredibly touched by how many people we've heard from," Kuttner said. "Becky's heard from people who have written said, you know: 'We've never met, but I really think that Bucky's Tuition Promise, or you expanding the student body, got me a space on this campus and I want to let you know that I'm forever grateful.'"
Kuttner also shared some fun facts about Blank, including that UW-Madison's Food Science Department named an ice cream flavor after her. It is called Bec-Key-Lime-Pie.
Additionally, Kuttner shared that Blank played piano and knew how to play On Wisconsin.
Right now, Kuttner said he and his family are humbled and honored by how many people have reached out to share memories of Blank. He believes her legacy will live on in many ways.
"I am immensely proud that there's all this excitement and enthusiasm about what we call higher education, that's also Badgerness," Kuttner said. "She got to exemplify the joy of being the Badger in Chief for a few years and the kind of thing that she said: 'What other job in the world lets you stand in front of 40,000 people on one of the most joyful days of life when they graduate from college? What other job lets you to go and be Cheerleader in Chief in a way at the bowl game? What other job in the world gets an ice cream flavor named after you?'"
Blank was 67 years old at the time of her death.
You can read more tributes about her on UW-Madison's Remembering Rebecca Blank page.