'There's something deeper there': How parents can address persistent youth vaping problems

MADISON (WKOW) -- As vaping continues to be a growing problem among teenagers and pre-teens, public health officials are giving parents recommendations on how to address it.
SSM Community Health Director Megan Timm told 27 News there's a misconception that vaping is harmless even though said research shows young people who vape will eventually move on to using cigarettes.
"So now we can relate back to that original data that we've always had, where we know that tobacco products are really dangerous and are the cause of a lot of preventable deaths in Wisconsin," Timm said.
Timm said vape and e-cigarette products were once believed to help curb addiction to traditional cigarettes. Unfortunately, it makes the addiction much worse, Timm said.
"What nicotine does is causes the addiction piece of this whole thing. People's addiction goes much, much deeper into nicotine rather than coming out of it," she said.
Timm works directly with students to figure out why they're choosing to vape. She said oftentimes, it goes back to mental health struggles.
"It ultimately does come down to a lot of issues at home, perhaps, issues with friends. Maybe they just moved. There's a lot of students in transition that I talked to," Timm said.
She said another part of it is the copious amounts of marketing.
"The more often they see marketing, the more prone they are to use. And so, I often ask students, 'how many of you walk past a store or a vendor that sells vapes on your way to school'? and a significant portion of students raise their hand," she said.
If your kid is using a vape, Timm recommends being open and honest with them. She said it's easy to immediately take the product away and reprimand your student, but the first step is to give them some grace.
"But there's something deeper there on why your student is potentially using. So, getting to that root cause, again, maybe it's friends, maybe it's the stress of school, it could be a lot of things, but being taking the time to be present with your student and asking the questions and, and providing them with what they really need," Timm said.
She said helping your kid remove a vape from their life is great place to start. She doesn't recommend searching through their bags or belongings to find it.