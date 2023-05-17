There's still time to register to bike, volunteer at Loop the Lake

MADISON (WKOW) — A family-friendly bike ride is happening soon, and organizers want you to know there's still time to sign up to bike or volunteer.
Loop the Lake is back for its 11th year, and organizers say it's going to be larger than ever.
“We’ve been doing this ride for 11 years and every year it gets bigger and better,” said Clean Lakes Alliance Founder and Executive Director, James Tye. “We hope it attracts people of all ages from all parts of Greater Madison and gives them a great day around Lake Monona.”
Bikers participating in the June 17 event start at Olbrich Park and follow the Lake Loop clockwise around Lake Monona. This year, organizers say the five stops along the way have music and complimentary treats. Registered riders get a voucher to use at a food cart in Olbrich Park or Olin Park.
The course is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration is open for the event until 11:30 p.m. on June 15. But, bikers can register the morning of the event at Olbrich Park.
There's also a virtual option so people can run, walk, bike or paddle anywhere they want.
Clean Lakes Alliance is also still looking for people to help make the event a success. Organizers say volunteers work three hour shifts and can have a variety of roles — like handing out t-shirts, providing course support or handing out beverages at one of the stopping points.
All volunteers get a free meal and beverage. If you're interested in volunteering, you can email organizers at info@cleanlakesalliance.org.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of Loop the Lake.