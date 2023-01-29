Theresa Huff honored on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

MADISON (WKOW) — Sunday was "Theresa Huff Day" as the UW Athletics Hall of Fame inductee became the first Wisconsin women's basketball player in program history to have her jersey raised into the rafters.
The snow did not stop people from coming out to celebrate "National Girls and Women in Sports Day" at the Wisconsin women's basketball game. Fans had the chance to interact with female student-athletes and play games before the Badgers took on Northwestern.
In addition to the festivities, Theresa Huffman's No. 21 jersey joined other Badger greats whose numbers have been retired at the Kohl Center, but is the first woman in UW Athletics history to have her number retired.
UW Athletics reported Huff completed her career as the school's career leader in scoring, rebounds, field goals made and games played. She registered 62 double-doubles and was named the Wisconsin women's basketball MVP three times. A Big Ten All-Tournament team honoree, she was a finalist for the 1983 Wade Trophy, which recognizes the top collegiate player in the nation.