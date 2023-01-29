'These are the seeds of a new just world': Demonstrators in Madison call for justice for Tyre Nichols

MADISON (WKOW) — Two days after Memphis police released video showing officers beating Tyre Nichols, demonstrators took to the streets nationwide to demand justice for Nichols and his family.
Protesters in Madison gathered outside the Dane County Clerk's Office as part of the nationwide reaction to the violent beating and death of Tyre Nichols.
Clarissa Castillo and Joseph Feng are members of The Party for Socialism and Liberation, the organization that helped lead Sunday's movement.
"This is a national movement," Castillo said. "Events like these are happening all over the country. We're all demanding justice."
Feng said what sparked them to picket was the killing in Memphis but said "it's much larger than that."
"It's about the fact that this keeps happening every day," Feng said. "We want to connect this example of the killing of Terry Nichols with the broader injustices of the policing system in America."
Feng said what happened to Nichols is just another example of how discussed police reforms over the years have amounted to nothing.
"The hiring of more black cops, the use of body cameras, the affirmative obligation for police to intervene in cases of police brutality," Feng said. "All of those were seen to have failed in the case of Tyre Nichols."
Protestors said seeing people come together on a chilly day meant "a lot." They said it shows just how many people are affected.
"It makes me excited, because I truly believe even smaller events like this with the kind of turnout we're having. These are the seeds of a new just world and I'd love to see it," Castillo said.
The group said it believes in a world based on justice and solidarity rather than based on profit. They said their work does not stop here.