'These lakes are very cherished': The importance of getting involved with Clean Lakes Alliance

MADISON (WKOW) — It's Earth Week, and the theme this year is "Invest in Our Planet."
Clean Lakes Alliance aims to do that by protecting and preserving the Yahara Chain of Lakes.
"We have, through the Yahara River, we have five larger named lakes, two smaller named lakes, and they really are the heart of Madison," said James Tye, Clean Lakes Alliance Executive Director.
Tye said it falls on all of us to make sure these lakes are protected.
"People need to realize these lakes are very cherished," Tye said. “It's really important that the community can support the lakes."
He said one way to do that is getting involved with Clean Lakes Alliance and the Friends of Clean Lakes program.
"And the really cool thing about the Friends Program is you can join as a family, you can join as an individual, you can also target your donation to specific things like educational programming, doing work with agriculture, or doing things with preserving and protecting local lands," Tye said.
You can also give back through the organization's Volunteer Day program, the Water Quality Monitoring program, and through the Community Breakfast.
"So really [it's] important to grow an organization that everybody feels involved. That's why we're an alliance," Tye said.
Tye says there are some other things we can all do every day to make a difference.
"So when you see a piece of trash ... if you don't pick it up, will go into lakes. We don't want you put down so much salt, get those grass clippings and leaves out of the street. You can make a personal investment by just doing something good," Tye said.
If we all do our part, we can make sure these beautiful bodies of water are around for future generations to enjoy.
All this week, WKOW 27 News is putting together a series of stories on Clean Lakes Alliance, highlighting the State of our Lakes.