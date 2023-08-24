These southern Wisconsin cities reached 100 degrees Wednesday

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The sweltering heat that encompassed southern Wisconsin on Wednesday left some communities with the hottest air they've had in a decade.
Here are the cities that reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, according to 27 Storm Track Meteorologist Blaise Keller. He said these cities haven't reached triple digits since 2012.
- Baraboo
- Montello
- Boscobel
- Prairie du Chien
- Reedsburg
- Lone Rock
The hot temperatures are continuing today. Click here for the latest forecast.
27 News also has a running list of cooling centers in the area.