These southern Wisconsin cities reached 100 degrees Wednesday

  • Updated
BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The sweltering heat that encompassed southern Wisconsin on Wednesday left some communities with the hottest air they've had in a decade.

Here are the cities that reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, according to 27 Storm Track Meteorologist Blaise Keller. He said these cities haven't reached triple digits since 2012.

  • Baraboo
  • Montello
  • Boscobel
  • Prairie du Chien
  • Reedsburg
  • Lone Rock

The hot temperatures are continuing today. Click here for the latest forecast.

27 News also has a running list of cooling centers in the area.

Rachael perry went to Grant County today. She's got you covered on what the county is doing to keep people safe.

Send us breaking news tips to news@wkow.com.

