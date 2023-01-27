'These tragedies occur too often': MPD chief speaks ahead Tyre Nichols police footage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes issued a statement Friday ahead of the release of the police footage surrounding Tyre Nichols' death.

In the statement he reflected on George Floyd's death in 2020, saying the "failure of leadership, training and human decency" led up to it.

Barnes said he fears the community will watch with similar disbelief "as police officers similarly strip Tyre Nichols in Memphis of his human dignity and life."

Barnes said as a husband, father and Black American, he's saddened by what he called the slow pace America is taking toward a "just society."

He also said as a police officer, he's angry about the "unwillingness... to learn from the past" and police officers' refusal to accept they "must protect all people -- even those involved in criminal activity."

Barnes said the Madison Police Department is working to identify the root cause of these events, and it's training staff in cultural competencies, procedural justice and racial bias.

He said they've begun training on de-escalation and "the duty to intervene," which requires officers at any rank to step in if a colleague isn't conducting themselves in line with policy, their Code of Conduct or the law. He said officers have also received training to prevent injury to themselves and those they take into custody.

Barnes said they've extended these processes to pre-hire and the police academy to create a foundation to prevent them from "hiring people who lack the empathy, compassion, and judgment necessary to be a true public servant."

"As police departments around our nation put these safeguards in place, these tragedies occur too often for meaningful progress," Barnes said.

He congratulated quick action the Memphis Police Department took to fire the officers involved, saying it "reinforces that malice and bias will no longer be tolerated in policing."

"We must all work to together in the constant and unwavering pursuit of justice, not only for Madison but also for our nation," Barnes said in conclusion.

You can read Barnes full statement online.