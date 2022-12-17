'They are so special to our country': Hundreds of wreaths for veterans laid at Forest Hill Cemetery

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Right now, wreaths are laying at the gravestones of hundreds of thousands of veterans nationwide as part of Wreaths Across America.
The annual tradition started in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath company donated a surplus of extra holiday wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery.
Arlington National Cemetery joined over 3,000 other cemeteries across the country to honor veterans by laying wreaths at their graves.
At Forest Hill Cemetery in McFarland, the public was invited to take part in the tradition Saturday.
Mary Parker, whose father served in the military for 30 years, said she tries to make it out every year. For her, it's about celebrating the freedoms we enjoy thanks to the brave men and women who served.
"We have over 4,000 veterans in the cemetery, and we just want to make sure that they're remember for their services to our state," Parker said.
Stacey Weise, whose grandfather is a veteran, also makes wreath laying for servicemen and women a priority. She said it means a lot to be able to thank them and wish them a merry Christmas.
"They're heroes and often they go unrecognized. There's so many of them and this is the one opportunity we get to be able to actually take the time to give them what they deserve," Weise said.
Natalie Scott was there helping out as well. She said it was about remembering and appreciating veterans, as well as, teaching the next generation about their legacies.
"They are so special to our country," Scott said. "They deserve this honor."
This year, volunteers were about to lay around 600 wreaths at Forest Hill Cemetery. They said they'd like to lay more though because there are over 4,000 veterans buried there.
If you'd like to help out, you can buy a wreath for a veteran for $15.00.
"It's a way just to go back and remember and say thank you," Parker said.