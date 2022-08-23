'They come out laughing hysterically': Beloit Police investigate movie theatre assaults

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A typical day at the movies turned violent for two people in Beloit when police said they were randomly assaulted.
Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said a woman and a man were assaulted on separate occasions while each was watching a movie at Classic Cinemas.
"The first attack was on a female. She was basically slapped in the face, and the second, one the victim reported he was punched in the face," Flanagan said.
He said the assaults were completely random.
"Not provoked and completely random victims," Flanagan said. "It wouldn't surprise us I guess if this is something where they're posting it to social media and they're doing it kind of as a game."
Sgt. Flanagan said the suspects are seen walking out of the movie on the theaters security footage. He said the group seems to be enjoying the so called game.
"They come [out] laughing hysterically at their actions," he added. "It's basically like they just must think that it's funny to do this and obviously we don't feel the same way."
He told 27 News the suspects purchased tickets to the movie and were able to avoid raising security concerns as a result. He explained that Classic Cinemas rarely has any safety issues and doesn't fault the theatre.
"It's the fault of the three or four individuals that decided they were going to go out and reek havoc on some people who were just trying to have a good night," he said.
Beloit Police are asking for the publics help identifying the people in the photos. Sgt. Flanagan said the suspects are likely from Rockford.
If you have any information on the assaults, contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers 608-362-7463.