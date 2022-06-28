'They did a real good job': Wisconsin Boy Scouts jump into action during Amtrak crash

MENDON, Mo. (WKOW) — Wisconsin Boy Scouts jumped into action when an Amtrak train derailed in Missouri Monday afternoon.
ABC News reports two Appleton Boy Scout troops were on board, 16 kids and 8 adults.
People who saw this all unfold were impressed with the scout's swift action.
"All of them, the young boys, the scout leaders. The boys were everywhere. So they did a real good job. Very mature for their age. Whatever they're teaching them in the scouts, it paid off today," said Larry Brown, an Amtrak passenger.
They helped to administer First Aid to victims.
"We had one young man who provided aid to the dump truck driver until he expired. They were just helping immobilized people on backboards and getting them up safely. Anybody who was complaining of any sort of pain, helping load them into ambulances," said Dan Skrypczak, the parent of a Boy Scout.
The train went off the tracks Monday afternoon after hitting a dump truck that was blocking a public crossing.
243 passengers and 12 crew members were on board.
At least three people have died, and more than 50 others are hurt.