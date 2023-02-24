'They didn't get to say goodbye'; Mother of five killed in Beloit shooting

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Family of a woman shot and killed in Beloit is remembering her for the loving mother she was.

Siphannya Bousar's family told 27 News she was the victim in a deadly shooting last week on Porter Avenue.

Tyrone Young has been charged with first degree intentional homicide in her death.

Bousar's niece, Reahsah Pagel, said most people called her 'Bee.'

"No matter what situation she was in, I feel like she always found the light in it," Pagel said.

Pagel said they were extremely close and Bousar helped raise her.

"She's like, 'Oh, you'll always be my first baby,'" she remembered. "We were so close, and she was the first person I felt like I could talk to in my family."

Bousar was mother of five kids all under the age of 11.

Pagel said Bousar was trying start over after leaving an abusive relationship with Tyrone Young, the father of her kids.

According to court records obtained by 27 News, Bousar filed for a restraining order against Young about month before she was killed. The judge denied the request, noting both parties didn't appear in court.

Pagel said Bousar and Young shared custody. The morning she was killed, she was picking up the kids from his house.

She remembers learning what happened that morning.

"I was waiting for them to say she's in the hospital, but it wasn't that," Pagel added.

She told 27 News all five kids were at the home at the time of the shooting and said the worst part is five kids are now forced to grow up without their mom.

"Two of the children are literally under five," she said. "They won't know their mom; they won't remember their mom."

"They didn't get to say goodbye or say that last I love you," she added.

Memories of smiles, dances and laughs are all they have left, but Pagel said no matter what it takes or how much time goes by 'Bee' will never be forgotten.

Friends of the family are collecting donations through a GoFundMe to help with anything Bousar's kids might need in the future.