'They hadn't even started a life yet': Madison faith leaders, mourners call on lawmakers to end gun violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- One week after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 19 kids and two teachers, the Madison community is still feeling the ripple effects. Several leaders in the faith community and dozens of mourners joined together on Tuesday to demand lawmakers pass stricter gun laws.
"We knew that solidarity was important, and we knew that we needed somewhere to hold our grief together," vigil organizer and executive director of the Wisconsin Council of Churches Rev. Kerri Parker said. "But we also knew that we couldn't stay in grief — that we needed to move from that grief to action."
Parker and other faith leaders joined together in prayer and mourning at Common Grace Church — which sits just across the street from an elementary school. She and others wanted to make clear that they think enough is enough.
"For me, it hits next to home because I have a daughter," MOSES community organizer Eugene Crisler 'El said. "Those beautiful faces, the young children, they hadn't even started a life yet."
Community members at the vigil like Amanda Forshee agree. She's a school teacher in a Madison high school.
"I didn't get into education, because I wanted to risk my life," Forshee said. "I didn't get into into education being like, you know what, what I feel like doing is potentially getting shot. I got into education, because I care about kids."
Forshee said recent shootings have made her fear for her own safety and the safety of her children. She said she's had to cancel many lesson plans this year in light of recent mass shootings, and she's had enough.
"Children know that it's wrong," Forshee said. "If you cannot listen to a child, if you cannot listen to someone who is most at risk in the context of school gun violence, who should you even be listening to?"