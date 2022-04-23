'They should be allowed to live on our lands': Wild Horse Freedom Rally comes to Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- A nationwide effort to raise awareness about the mistreatment of wild horses touched down at the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday.
At the 'Wild Horse Freedom Rally,' Deedee Goldberg, president and founder of Spirit Horse Equine Rescue, said she and other advocates were trying to draw attention to an act that dates back to 1971 called the Free Roaming Horse and Bureau Act.
That act set aside land for wild horses and put the Bureau of Land Management in charge of taking care of those horses.
Recently, the Bureau of Land Management opened that land up to private livestock owners to allow their cattle to graze on.
Now, Goldberg said the land has become crowded and livestock owners have asked for the horses to be removed.
According to Goldberg, a small portion of those horses are being adopted into loving homes, but most are being hauled away to facilities with unknown conditions.
"There are over 40,000 wild mustangs now in holding pens that are basically a jail," Goldberg said. "Some of them only allow the Bureau of Land Management to come in, so we have no idea how they are doing. Are they sick? Are they thin? Do they have enough space?"
Goldberg said she and other advocates would like to see the livestock removed from the land so that the horses can live there freely.
"They should be allowed to live on our lands and privately owned livestock should be kept on privately owned land," Goldberg said.
Wild Horse Freedom Rallies were held at state capitols across the country at the same time on Saturday.