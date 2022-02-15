'They should have never shot that man that many times': Students stand in solidarity with Quadren Wilson

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students at La Follette High School walked out of class Tuesday to stand in solidarity with Quadren Wilson, a black man whose family says was shot five times during an arrest on February 3.
During the walkout, signs, speeches and a unified march called for answers and changes to the justice system.
"I think it should have woke the whole country up after George Floyd died," Jamarion Sellers, a student said. "They should have never shot that man that many times."
Several minority students shared personal experiences, while white students said they would work to be good allies.
"Its part of the movement to help comfort the black community," Mia Phelps-McGuire, a student said. "You have to support your friends and your family."
"It just felt right," Karla Azcarate, another student said. "I can spread the word and I can talk about it, but my actions--actually coming out here in the cold and standing and listening to their stories just shows way more."
Wilson's brother, Mane Morris, joined students at the rally. There, he continued to advocate for his brother.
"He's a very important person, he's loved by his kids and we just need him back home, or we at least need answers, so he can get some justice here for what happened to him," Morris said.
Until those answers come, Morris said he would not rest.
"We will not stop until we get justice because we don't feel there's no justification for what was done and if there was, it would have came out by now," Morris said.
Several other community leaders participated in the rally. Deacon John Brown from In Ministry International shared that he was encouraged by youth making their voices heard.
"Its just amazing--this new understanding of race and the youth," Brown said. "Its amazing to see that the youth is being a part of their future."
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Dane County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Wilson will appear in court Wednesday on at least one drug-related charge.
This is the first time a charge against Wilson has been brought to light since he was taken into custody.
The names of the officers who shot him have not yet been released.