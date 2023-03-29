'They started beating him': Video shows teens assaulting man with a disability

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Shocking video shows a man with a disability being hit over and over again in Beloit.
Police have arrested two of the teens they say are responsible.
"I guess they just took him over there and they started beating him," Titania McGee said.
Titania McGee told 27 News the man wearing black in the video is her 30-year-old adult brother Jermaine.
Just a few days McGee said she got a Facebook message with a video attached.
Since the suspects are juveniles, 27 News blurred their faces in the footage.
The video shows two teens guiding Jermaine across the street before tackling him, kicking and hitting him.
They can be seen running away with a bike and scooter.
McGee said she hit play and watched in disbelief as her brother was assaulted by the two boys.
"[I] want to fight, want to cry, want to hurt but I did the right thing and I reached out to the police," she said. "My heart hurts like now I gotta send my brother away."
McGee said Jermaine was hit by a car awhile back which caused his disability.
"He had to have brain surgery and he had 17% of his brain removed," McGee explained.
McGee said many people in the community know Jermaine. He's often seen walking around, sometimes asking for 50 cents or a cigarette.
"I know my brother don't mean no harm like he would never hurt nobody," she said. "He might scare some people but he would never hurt nobody."
Beloit police wrote on Facebook that they know Jermaine as a nice guy dealing with some mental disabilities.
"The 2 suspects are also well known to us, and will be meeting us again really soon to take a ride in one of our cars," police said.
In an update, police said the two teens have been arrested.
McGee said she worries they’ll get off with just a slap on the wrist.