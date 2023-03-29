'They want to have this at the ready': FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The FDA has approved over-the-counter distribution of Narcan, used for the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose.

Owner and pharmacist at Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, Thad Schumacher, says while he wasn't expecting this announcement, he thinks it's the right decision.

"We can have all the Narcan in the pharmacy that we want, but if it's not in the hands of the people who need it when there's a crisis, it won't do much good," Schumacher said.

Schumacher has had multiple people come in for Narcan, whether they have a prescription or want to have some on hand for a loved one who's at risk for an overdose.

There is still no word as to what the price tag will look like. Schumacher says current prices can stretch across the board depending on insurance coverage.

"Frustration is abound when it comes to coverage of all medications, but this one particular. Especially if they have a family member that they know is at risk, they want to have this at the ready," Schumacher said.

"We know that it saved countless lives in Wisconsin and in Dane County. We're very excited to see Narcan being available in the future over the counter," said Julia Olsen, Public Health Supervisor with PHMDC.

Olsen says she looks at overdose numbers daily. While there hasn't been a spike since February, anything can change those numbers.

"Fentanyl in the supply of cocaine or fake pills can really push those numbers up," Olsen said.

She says Dane County is currently at an average of about 12 overdoses a day and regular access to tools like Narcan can help reduce stigma.

"This will go a long way to make people feel more comfortable, make it a more acceptable thing to use," Olsen said. "Hopefully letting our community be more supportive and understanding that Narcan is a lifesaving medication and folks should have access to it."

Narcan is anticipated to be on local shelves late this summer. If you'd like to learn how to use it in case of an emergency, you can visit PHMDC's website.