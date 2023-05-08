'They're all incredibly terrified': Middleton man charged in workplace threat case

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Middleton man Monday was charged with a felony threats count after authorities said he discussed killing a supervisor as he showed a gun on video after being fired from a Cottage Grove engineering firm.

Bail was set for Michael Yee, 35, at $10,000.

Yee's bail conditions include a ban on being at PFS Teco or in the village of Cottage Grove. He's also prohibited from having contact with nine people, who are apparently company members.

"They're all incredibly terrified," said Assistant Dane County District Attorney Theresa Lewandowski.

Authorities said Yee was terminated from his long time position at the firm Friday. They said the workplace property was evacuated after Yee went on Facebook Messenger with a gun and ammunition and told a co-worker he intended to kill a supervisor and was driving to get more ammunition.

Court records state officers arrested Yee at his Middleton home and seized two handguns and ammunition during a search.

A criminal complaint says the supervisor felt Yee demonstrated concerning behavior since 2017. A court commissioner said law enforcement information indicated Yee was in a downward spiral recently.

Records say the supervisor was considering quitting his job over fear of what Yee might do.

Yee has no criminal history.

The criminal complaint says Yee was becoming paranoid and felt others at work were out to get him.