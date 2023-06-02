 Skip to main content
'They're always by my side': Students graduate from Mercyhealth's 'Project SEARCH' program

  • Updated
  • 0
Project SEARCH

Mercyhealth hosted its 2023 "Project SEARCH" graduation ceremony on Friday.

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WKOW) -- Mercyhealth hosted its 2023 "Project SEARCH" graduation ceremony on Friday. 

It's a nine- to 12-month program that provides training and education leading to competitive employment for people with cognitive disabilities. 

Students work in three internships throughout the year, supervised by a Mercyhealth mentor and supported by a program skills trainer. Students participate in a total work emersion experience, which includes independent life skills and career exploration. 

"What they're doing as a rotation is going to be matched up with the things that they like to do and the skills that they have, or they want to develop," said Delora Newton, Administrator for the Division of Vocational Rehabilition. 

Georgette Wilson was a student and intern in the program. She said it was challenging, but said she loves a good challenge. 

"Some of the struggles I had was with money, but I came a long way," Wilson said. "I still have a lot of struggles while not much doing better."

She said her relationship with her mentors was what created an environment for her to succeed. 

"They actually helped me out whenever I needed help and they were always there for me whenever I needed them to help me with," she said. "They're always by my side."

Wilson said she sees a future for herself working in the community. 

