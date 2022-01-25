'They're dropping the ball': Area families express concerns over in-person learning

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have tried to balance the need for virus mitigation and quality education, while walking a tight rope.
Despite their efforts to keep students and staff safe, some families remain scared to send their children to school in person.
After the holidays, Veronica Tanner of Sun Prairie reluctantly sent her daughter Bianca Touts back to school in person, despite concerns over a possible surge of COVID-19 cases.
Then, last week, Tanner said she was forced to pick her daughter up from school after the 7th grader expressed concerns over 60 students being placed in a single room due to staffing shortages.
“I didn't want to be in there any longer because I didn't want to get sick,” Touts said. “I started freaking out and asked the teacher if I could use the bathroom and then I went in the bathroom and I contacted my parents.”
Tanner said she and her husband respected their daughter's decision to come home. Going forward, they don't want her to attend school in person because they worry the school isn't doing enough to keep students social distanced.
"They're responsible to take care of our children when they're with them and they're dropping the ball," Tanner said.
“We're still in a pandemic and with the pandemic comes sickness, and you have to always stay on top of your game,” stepfather Robert Tanner added.
The Sun Prairie Area School District conducted an investigation and found that based on spacing and staffing, its COVID-19 polices were not breached.
The district added that they have walls that collapse between classrooms to allow for collaboration.
Meanwhile in Madison, Amy Rolack made the decision to keep her child home from Whitehorse Middle School after the holidays.
“She's fully vaccinated, got her booster, everything like that and that's great, but I can only control my daughter, I cannot control the other kids or this pandemic,” Rolack said.
Now, Rolack said she is being told her child will be truant if she misses any more school even though she said she called every day to account for her absences.
“I do want her education to continue. I've never disputed that. I just wanted it to be done safely and now I feel like I don't have a choice. I have to send her back to school because I don't want truancy on her record,” Rolack said.
The Madison Metropolitan School District defines a student as truant if they have five or more unexcused absences in a semester.
A spokesperson for the district explained that they did offer a virtual alternative for students, but enrollment for that took place at the beginning of the year and is now closed.
That being said though, the spokesperson added they are willing to explore options with parents who have concerns.
State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jill Underly supported Madison and Milwaukee's brief switch to virtual learning at the beginning of this semester to accommodate staffing.
A spokesperson for Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said (DPI) encourages districts to implement strong mitigation measures to keep kids in classrooms, while keeping everyone safe.