'They're fearful': Advocates shed light on supporting Black Americans after racially targeted mass shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nationwide, the black community is reeling after a racially targeted mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
In addition to being heartbroken, some are scared to leave their homes for fear of being the next target.
27 News spoke to Wisconsin advocates about how Americans can support Black communities during this difficult time.
Leslie Petty is Dean of the School of Academic Advancement at Madison Area Technical College, and an advocate for all students.
She said her student body, which is over 70% black, are among those whose day-to-day lives have been disrupted by the shooting.
"They're fearful," Petty said. Even if this did not happen in their backyard, you see this and you can easily be a target under any circumstances from going to work, going to the grocery store, attending church.”
To help, Petty said the college is offering students additional support in the form of counseling services.
"We reached out to our students letting them know that we denounce this type of behavior, and talked to them about the importance of if they cannot seek counseling on campus, talk to someone,” Petty said.
Bianca Shaw is the Vice President of the Wisconsin Women’s Network. There, she advocates for equal opportunities. She said the shooting suggests that hate crimes against black people are still normalized in society.
"African Americans—black people in this country—have to constantly prove that we're worthy to be American,” Shaw said.
In Wisconsin, the U.S. Bureau of Statistics reports just 6.7% of the total population is black. Because of that, Shaw said residents of Wisconsin may need to work harder to overcome bias, promote inclusion and celebrate diversity.
"Go be the minority someplace that you feel safe to learn about a different culture," Shaw said. "Go and mentor somebody that doesn't look like you, create groups for your children that are made up of diversity."
Debra Gillispie, Founder of Milwaukee Mothers Against Gun Violence, started the organization after her son was killed by gun violence. As a strong advocate for more gun reform, she said she was devastated to hear about this latest mass shooting.
"I felt for all of the victims and their families of course, but also for the young man and his family. You can only imagine what fueled him—what he's been reading or who he's been around to make him think doing such a thing was okay," Gillispie said.
As we work towards a more inclusive society, she hopes to see the government do more to regulate guns, like enforce red flag laws.
"What that does is, if someone has mental illness, or a history of domestic violence, they will not have access to purchase a gun," Gillispie said.
Gillispie added that educating young people about the past and how it relates to the present is just as critical in enacting change.
"Sharing histories in our schools, I think that's so important and it helps break down barriers," Gillispie said.
During this difficult time, advocates recommend black communities practice self love and talk to those they love and trust.
"I think that that is so very important that people communicate with one another," Shaw said. "Educate folks on the issues you care about, advocate for the things that you care about, and advocate for an ally."
If you are struggling after the mass shooting and don't have anyone to talk to, you are encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255