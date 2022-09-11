'They're really fantastic works': Artists pay homage to victims of 9/11 through painted fire hydrants

MONONA (WKOW) -- Artists paid homage to both first responders and citizens who died on September 11, 2001 by painting over a dozen fire hydrants in their honor.
Pictures of those colorful and striking finished products were on display at the Monona Fire Station Sunday.
Chief Jeremy McMullen said the hydrants are not only beautiful, but also more visible than their old ones used to be.
"I connect with several of them. They're really fantastic works," McMullen said.
McMullen hopes the hydrants deliver hope in the face of 9/11.
"We're hoping this might drive some some feelings of: 'Hey, we are kind of all in this together still,' and and be a more positive message than just remembering those that fell," McMullen said.
Bethany Benisch, one of the artists who participated in the project, said 9/11 had a profound impact on her.
"I was actually in fifth grade at the time. I was a very young child. I didn't understand what was happening, and it was a very traumatizing event," Benisch said.
In the midst of that heartache, Benisch said she was amazed by fire fighters' efforts to save people. Because of this, she wanted to honor them by her hydrant.
"I painted this extremely vibrant hydrant with a dark background of blues, and it is water quenching the fire, and that is what our fire fighters do on the regular," Benisch said.
The Vibrant Hydrant project was made possible by the Madison Art Project, who commissioned local artists to take part. They said priority was given to artists that have been historically underrepresented in art.
The fire hydrants have been placed throughout Monona.
A parade of hydrants took place after Sunday's viewing ceremony, so the community could see the new hydrants in their permanent homes.
"I am so honored that I was included," Benisch said.