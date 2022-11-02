'They've never had anything that bad': RSV cases overwhelm hospitals, families

MADISON (WKOW) -- As cases of the respiratory infection RSV spread rapidly across the country, families in Wisconsin are feeling the impact of an unusually early surge of the virus.
McFarland mother of two, Shanna Overboe, says her family is finally getting over the illness, after more than a week of battling symptoms.
"It was crazy," Overboe said. "They've never had anything that bad."
Symptoms of the virus include runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever and wheezing. Overboe says her two kids had just about every symptom.
"It was very intense," Overboe said. "The fever of 103 especially, and the coughing. They always had a runny nose like dripping runny nose the whole time."
The Overboes are just one example of thousands, as an unusually early wave of RSV cases sweep across the country and Wisconsin.
At American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, hospital beds are filling fast, and doctors are overwhelmed.
"We are seeing a spike in RSV cases," American Family Children's Hospital's Chief Medical Officer Joshua Ross said. "We're three, almost four times higher than previous spikes, and a lot earlier than they typically occur."
According to the CDC, cases of RSV have spiked nearly 70% over just the last month, and an ABC News analysis found that 75% of hospitalized patients in children's hospitals across the country are due to the virus.
Ross says the early surge is likely due to a relaxation in COVID-19 safety protocols and a return to normal routine.
"I think now as you know, kids are getting back into school and daycares," Ross said. "I think that's probably part of the reason we're seeing a spike."
Ross says while the virus still poses a minimal threat to children, it's important parents consult their doctors before giving their kids over the counter medications, as that can actually make their response worse.
Overboe and her family have luckily just overcome the virus, but after their experience, she's hoping they never have to deal with it again.
"We're just hoping now that they had the RSV like, maybe they'll get just a little cold here and there," Overboe said. "But hopefully nothing as bad as this."