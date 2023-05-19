 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Thick smoke leaving in time for the weekend

After thick smoke brought poor air quality to Wisconsin on Friday, less smokey air will move back overhead for the weekend. With many activities going on, the generally smoke free air along with mild conditions will make for good outdoor conditions.

Poor air quality due to smoke from wildfires in Canada will finally clear as we continue through  the rest of Friday. By the evening and overnight, less hazy conditions will have taken over thanks to breezy northwesterly winds. Overnight lows are going to slip into the low 40s before rebounding back into the 70s for the weekend.

Clear to mostly clear conditions can be expected Saturday and Sunday with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. 

Looking ahead to next week, we'll continue to remain dry with 80s possible by Tuesday. 