Thick smoke leaving in time for the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After thick smoke brought poor air quality to Wisconsin on Friday, less smokey air will move back overhead for the weekend. With many activities going on, the generally smoke free air along with mild conditions will make for good outdoor conditions.
Poor air quality due to smoke from wildfires in Canada will finally clear as we continue through the rest of Friday. By the evening and overnight, less hazy conditions will have taken over thanks to breezy northwesterly winds. Overnight lows are going to slip into the low 40s before rebounding back into the 70s for the weekend.
Clear to mostly clear conditions can be expected Saturday and Sunday with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week, we'll continue to remain dry with 80s possible by Tuesday.