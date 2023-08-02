Thieves ram truck into Janesville business

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Video shows thieves attempting to break the window of a Janesville business before smashing a truck into the store.
The manager of Extreme Smoke in Janesville said she woke up Wednesday around 5 a.m. to an alert that the store's alarm was going off.
When she checked the cameras, she saw several police officers at the vape shop.
She told 27 News the two people showed up in a white truck and the entire incident was caught on camera.
Video shows one of the suspects falling out of the truck before they can be seen trying to break the glass with a hammer.
"They had attempted to break in with a hammer and then they ended up just taking the vehicle and just backing right into the store," the manager explained. "The whole front of the building is smashed and I mean a couple thousand dollars of product is gone."
When the hammer failed, the suspect tried getting back in the truck, but the driver started backing up and instead hit him with the car door.
The truck then slammed into the front of the store and shattered the glass.
"[It was] crazy," she said. "But it's still, like, never a good situation."
She said the store has been broken into in the past over the years but it doesn't happen often.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-756-3636.