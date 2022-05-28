Third annual Madtown Scrumdown comes to Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- The Madison Minotaurs Rugby Club hosted their third annual Inclusive Rugby Tournament Saturday.
The Madtown Scrumdown took place at the Wisconsin Rugby Sports Complex in Cottage Grove.
"The Madtown Scrumdown is quickly becoming one of the premiere events in the Madison area for amateur sports and we're very happy to keep that tradition going," Drew Briski, Executive Director of the Madtown Scrumdown said.
According to Briski, a total of six teams participated. He said the goal was to encourage people of all identities and walks of life to participate.
"With Rugby, there's 15 positions on each side. Positions are made for people of all shapes and sizes and one thing that's great about we as people is that we come in all shapes and sizes and so we try to promote that a lot," Briski said.
The top three teams received trophies and the number one team will get their name engraved on a plaque that will remain at the complex for years to come.