Third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Diaper Drive held

PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- Wisconsinites showed their appreciation for Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy this MLK Day weekend by giving back.
The third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Diaper Drive was held at Grand Avenue Elementary School in Prairie Du Sac Sunday.
Organizers collected both new and opened but unused packs of diapers.
Those diapers will go to Flock 643 Events, a curbside pantry run by locals.
"We're just a local family that are doing this. So, we say we're just kind of like a loose-knit group of neighbors helping neighbors," Erin Passehl, founder of Flock 643 Events, said.
Passehl started the pantry back in 2020 to fill a need using a little library.
"We basically thought, instead of just putting books out there, we could put toothbrushes, toiletries, diapers, and that kind of thing," Passehl said. "So, we just put them out for free."
You can learn more about Flock 643 Events here.