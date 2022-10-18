Third person charged in July homicide on Madison's northside

MADISON (WKOW) — Court records show a third person was charged in connection to the shooting death of a Milwaukee teenager in late July.
Dane County prosecutors charged Charvis D. Blue, 29, of Madison with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime Monday. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday.
A criminal complaint stated Blue was in the backseat of the same Nissan SUV as Aquille Lowe on Vera Court on July 22. Lowe is also charged with five felonies in connection to the shooting, including first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime. The two are accused of firing gunshots toward the stolen vehicle where homicide victim, Laron Bynum, was a passenger.
The second person arrested in Bynum's death was Jakyra Peeples, 22. Prosecutors accused Peeples of driving the Nissan SUV carrying Lowe and Blue when they got out and started shooting. Peeples identified Blue to be the other shooter besides Lowe in a photo lineup.