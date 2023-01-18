Third sexual assault in two weeks reported in Madison's Greenbush neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating a third sexual assault in the city's Greenbush neighborhood.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in this instance, a woman was walking toward Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man inappropriately touched her from behind.
She said the suspect in this case matches the description of two sexual assaults reported last week in the same neighborhood. In all three cases, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s and wearing dark clothes.
Detectives are asking those who live near Meriter Hospital or St. Mary's Hospital to check their home surveillance or doorbell security video for anything suspicious. Fryer specifically calls out Mills Street as a place of emphasis.
The video can be submitted online through Crime Stoppers, or sent directly to Detective Sarah Korger. She can be contacted at 608-229-8214, or via email at skorger@cityofmadison.com.
Fryer said extra patrols are going on in the area and urges anyone who finds themselves in a "situation like this" to call 911.