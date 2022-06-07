'This could have been deadly': Zoo animals let loose in Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Zoo animals are on the loose in Baraboo after someone broke into the Ochsner Park Zoo.
Two owls and two otters escaped, but the otters have been found. Officials said the outcome could have been much worse.
Interim Chief, Rob Sinden of the Baraboo Police Department said the suspects attempted to release other large animals like a bear and wolves but were unsuccessful.
"We have a number of enclosures where the locks were cut off and the doors were left open," he said. "The majority of those animals stayed in their enclosures."
He added, "This could have been deadly if a bear had gotten out or a wolf or something like that could have hurt an individual," Sinden said.
Officials believe a group could be responsible for the break in and said they seemed to have acted with the intent to free as many animals as they could.
If you see any of those released animals, officials ask that you don't approach them and instead call the police. Anyone with information on possible suspects should contact the Baraboo Police Department at 608-356-4895.
The zoo is set to reopen June 8, 2022.