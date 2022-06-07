 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'This could have been deadly': Zoo animals let loose in Baraboo

  • Updated
Zoo Animals Let Loose in Baraboo

Two otters were released from a Baraboo zoo. They have both been found. 

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Zoo animals are on the loose in Baraboo after someone broke into the Ochsner Park Zoo.

Two owls and two otters escaped, but the otters have been found. Officials said the outcome could have been much worse. 

Interim Chief, Rob Sinden of the Baraboo Police Department said the suspects attempted to release other large animals like a bear and wolves but were unsuccessful.

Baraboo Zoo searching for missing owls

Two owls, who police say were released from Ochsner Zoo by intruders, are still missing

"We have a number of enclosures where the locks were cut off and the doors were left open," he said. "The majority of those animals stayed in their enclosures."

He added, "This could have been deadly if a bear had gotten out or a wolf or something like that could have hurt an individual," Sinden said. 

Officials believe a group could be responsible for the break in and said they seemed to have acted with the intent to free as many animals as they could. 

Zoo shuts down after intruders break in

Baraboo Ochsner Zoo shuts down after intruders release several animals overnight

If you see any of those released animals, officials ask that you don't  approach them and instead call the police. Anyone with information on possible suspects should contact the Baraboo Police Department at 608-356-4895.

The zoo is set to reopen June 8, 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you